FSU AM: 'Noles Staff Remembering Ojo, Fall Camp, & More

Football

FSU football is staying on the grind this week. Check out this video shared by their Twitter, giving you a glimpse of practice.

Tamorrion Terry was in interviews yesterday, along with other players, sharing the importance of responding to different situations in the game.

Our David Visser discusses defensive tackle Marvin Wilson deciding not to opt out of the 2020 season.

Visser also goes into depth on redshirt-sophomore defensive end Jamarcus Chatman deciding not to play this season. We wish him nothing but the best, and look forward to seeing him soon.

Football Recruiting

Dustin Franklin gives us an updated report on Brandon Cleveland committing to Miami over Florida State.

Basketball

Fan favorite, Michael Ojo passed away yesterday, and many took to social media to share their thoughts and memories of the former 'Nole. More specifically, head coach Leonard Hamilton wrote about the kind of person Ojo was. It's hard to overstate just how great this guy was, on so many levels.

University President John Thrasher also shared his thoughts about the sad news of Ojo's passing.

Women's Basketball

FSU Women's Hoops also shared a post remembering Michael Ojo as having a larger-than-life personality.

Golf

Florida State golf shared how they're feeling with two former 'Noles in the top 5 of the PGA Championship.

Soccer

FSU Soccer had another successful day of practice.

Volleyball

Florida State's volleyball team has an impressive amount of All-ACC players returning for a new season.

Beach Volleyball

The FSU beach volleyball team gave a birthday shoutout to Kate Privett.