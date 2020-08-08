AllSeminoles
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

FSU AM: 'Noles Staff Remembering Ojo, Fall Camp, & More

Chloe Cutchen

Football 

FSU football is staying on the grind this week. Check out this video shared by their Twitter, giving you a glimpse of practice. 

Tamorrion Terry was in interviews yesterday, along with other players, sharing the importance of responding to different situations in the game. 

Our David Visser discusses defensive tackle Marvin Wilson deciding not to opt out of the 2020 season. 

Visser also goes into depth on redshirt-sophomore defensive end Jamarcus Chatman deciding not to play this season. We wish him nothing but the best, and look forward to seeing him soon.

Football Recruiting 

Dustin Franklin gives us an updated report on Brandon Cleveland committing to Miami over Florida State. 

Basketball 

Fan favorite, Michael Ojo passed away yesterday, and many took to social media to share their thoughts and memories of the former 'Nole. More specifically, head coach Leonard Hamilton wrote about the kind of person Ojo was. It's hard to overstate just how great this guy was, on so many levels.

University President John Thrasher also shared his thoughts about the sad news of Ojo's passing. 

Women's Basketball 

FSU Women's Hoops also shared a post remembering Michael Ojo as having a larger-than-life personality. 

Golf 

Florida State golf shared how they're feeling with two former 'Noles in the top 5 of the PGA Championship. 

Soccer 

FSU Soccer had another successful day of practice. 

Volleyball 

Florida State's volleyball team has an impressive amount of All-ACC players returning for a new season. 

Beach Volleyball 

The FSU beach volleyball team gave a birthday shoutout to Kate Privett. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Scouting 5-Star FSU Target Jalen Warley, Who Decides Sunday

A closer look at the elite guard, who could be headed for Tallahassee.

Mitch Schmidt

Former FSU Center Michael Ojo Passes Away

A memorable Seminole, and for all the right reasons.

David Visser

by

David Visser

FSU Defensive End Opting Out of 2020 Football Season

The first 'Nole-- but of how many?

David Visser

Blue-Chip DT Chooses Miami Over FSU

Local class of ‘22 defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland had the ‘Noles in his finalists.

Dustin Franklin

Dates Added to FSU's 2020 Football Schedule: Analysis

This looks good for the Seminoles.

David Visser

by

nancykirk

Marvin Wilson Won't Opt Out, Cites Respect for Teammates

For the love of the FSU program and his fellow Seminoles.

David Visser

FSU Makes Decision on Football Attendance

How many fans will the ‘Noles play in front of this season?

Mike Settle

FSU AM: Updated Football Schedule, Latest Offers, & More

Here's a look at your daily FSU news.

Chloe Cutchen

Rising ‘23 Wide Receiver Earns ‘Noles Offer: Scouting Report

Speedy receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. from NLA offered by FSU.

Dustin Franklin

FSU Offers 4-Star OL: Scouting Report

The Palmetto State prospect adds the 'Noles to his offer list

Mike Settle