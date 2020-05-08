FSU AM: Norvell's Offense, Recruiting Offers, & Akers' Debut

Today's links include two articles detailing Norvell's offense successes and failures in creating explosive plays, recruiting offers to Bryson Estes and Janiran Bonner, and a great Seminole soccer story.

Football

David Visser penned two complementary stories about Norvell's tendencies running an offense. The first is what kind of explosiveness to expect for the offense. The other looks into the offense's boom/bust ratio. Both bring keen insight to how effective and efficient Norvell's offenses can be.

The scholarship offers are still rolling out to players around the country. Yesterday saw two more, one to Bryson Estes, a 6'3, 285-pound three-star offensive lineman out of Georgia.

The other is to Janiran Bonner, a 6'1, 193-pound four-star WR, also from Georgia.

Hugh Laughlin, Large Human Being (TM), and 6'6, 285-pound 2021 three-star prospect who could turn into an offensive or defensive lineman in college has committed to the University of Virginia. He has offers from multiple Division-I programs, including the 'Noles.

Of course, those are players with their collegiate debuts still ahead of them. It seems like just yesterday that Cam Akers was playing in his first game for the Seminoles-- and it won't be long until he suits up in the NFL for the first time. Visser took a look at the myriad similarities between Akers' FSU debut and his upcoming opening in the League.

A 'Nole who's already taken that step is current Carolina Panther and former Seminole kicker and punter (and 2008 Champs Sports Bowl MVP) Graham Gano, who's teamed up with FSU to put on a social media challenge. Follow this link, and print out your own paper footballs and goalposts, then see how many you can make in 20 seconds.

Baseball

The ACC Network interviewed Meat as he reflected on being with 11 when Mike Martin Sr. became the all-time winningest coach in baseball. For those of you who don't get the ACCN, you can watch a clip below.

Soccer

One Tribe stories continue to be excellent. Here is a look at two Seminole Soccer players whose fathers were NFL players, and how they took their fathers' toughness into their own sport.

Golf

Everybody loves trick shots. Here's a throwback to when the golf team showed off a few. Flipping the driver around and swinging opposite of what's normal has to be my favorite. It's just so hard to do, especially with a driver head that big.