FSU AM: Norvell Offers Another QB, DT. Did Dennis Dodd Really Think 'Nole Fans Wanted Urban Myer? Plus, Basketball Celebrations

Shawn Allen

Here's all the FSU News that's fit to click.

Football

Here are some Day One Photos. And the word on the street is that the first practice was intense and organized. Yes, organization is something to be proud of.

Norvell can't stop offering QB's and DT's. Read David's breakdown here.

Is Dennis Dodd serious suggesting that FSU fans wanted Urban Meyer (scroll to No. 16).

Basketball

Did you hear about the ACC Regular Season Champs?

What about Coach Ham getting a video tribute from past players and assistants?

Or our ACC Tournament bracket preview?

Or how about one more tribute from a great former 'Nole?

Baseball

Florida State dropped the series to Duke in Durham, losing 2-1 and 4-3. Apparently the Blue Devils had the reincarnation of Nuke Laloosh pitching. But the Seminoles did bounce back in game three, 10-2.

Golf

The FSU women finished 11th at the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate. Yikes. Amanda Doherty led after two rounds, but fired an 80 the final day. Double Yikes. However, Beatrice Wallin shot 66. 66! It was the low round of the tournament, and she finished T7.

Tennis

The No. 4 ranked Women's Team won a tight one against UVA, 4-3. Gonna be honest here, Tennis does not move the needle, but their Twitter account is outstanding. Great graphics, info, and near real-time scoring. Treat yo self, and give them a follow.

Beach Volleyball

The No. 3 ranked Beach Volleyball squad, aka the Sandy 'Noles, swept UNCW and UNF in Jacksonville to become the second program in NCAA history to reach 200 wins. This program is soooo good.

