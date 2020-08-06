AllSeminoles
FSU AM: Notre Dame/ACC, Big Ten Update, All Seminoles Pod

Dustin Franklin

FOOTBALL

The ACC's schedule dates will be released today, and our David Visser took a look at the possibilities.

The Big Ten also released their tentative plans, and Visser also took a look at that fluid situation. 

Should Notre Dame have to join the ACC full-time? Visser also examined that scenario in the COVID era.

A Los Angeles Charger beat writer is high on former 'Nole Gabe Nabers, and expects him to make the 53-man roster.

Defensive coordinator Adam Fuller will be the center of the Seminole Legacy series today on Twitter.

Offensive lineman Andrew Boselli celebrated a birthday on Wednesday. The redshirt senior appeared in 10 games last season, including two starts at center.

We got a look at defensive tackle Robert Cooper's new jersey featuring the return of white numbers.

FOOTBALL RECRUITING

Florida State commit Josh Burrell shared an exclusive look at what the official scholarship offers from the university look like. Impressive package from the program here.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

The men's hoops Twitter account put out a hype video for redshirt junior forward Malik Osborne.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

The women's team Twitter account provided some pictures of Savannah Wilkinson heading into her senior campaign.

BASEBALL

The baseball team's Twitter account provided a gorgeous look at Dick Howser Stadium for #WallpaperWednesday.

GOLF

FSU athletics' official Twitter account shared a video from ESPN's Marty Smith ahead of former Seminole Brooks Koepka's PGA Championship tee off today.

SOCCER

The soccer team's Twitter account shared a sneak peek at day two of the team's practice.

CROSS COUNTRY

Cross country head coach Kelly Phillips shared a basic message for proper COVID-19 protocol.

GENERAL ATHLETICS

The official Twitter account for FSU athletics shared some images for #WallpaperWednesday.

The All Seminoles Podcast returned with an episode to catch you up on the most recent news affecting FSU athletics, as well as providing an insight on what we feel is overrated or underrated. Check us out on Apple, Spotify, SoundCloud, and Overcast. We also provided an outline of what to expect from the episode.

