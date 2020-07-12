FSU AM: Notre Dame Schedule, Seminole Name, New Hoops Player

FOOTBALL

As COVID-19 continues to mold the landscape of life, not just athletics, it's looking more and more like football, if played at all this season, will be feature conference only games form most schools. With Notre Dame being the most notable unaffiliated program, but having a special arrangement with the ACC, our David Visser took a look at what this could mean for the Fighting Irish, and how that could affect Florida State and the other 13 schools in the conference.

PFF College took a look at their top three highest graded returning defensive tackles when it comes to pass-rushing. Much to the delight of 'Noles fans, FSU features two of the three.

The team's Twitter account sent out a great picture of Cory Durden, Amari Gainer, and Robert Cooper with the caption #NoleFamily.

FOOTBALL RECRUITING

Our Mike Settle took a look at an impressive class of 2022 safety prospect out of Wisconsin who has stated that Florida State is his dream school. After reviewing his scouting report, it wouldn't be a surprise if the Seminoles extended an offer to Braelon Allen in the near future.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

FSU Head Coach Leonard Hamilton always seems to find lengthy, athletic big men, and this upcoming season will feature another guy who fits that description. I broke down the signing of 7'2" Tanor Ngom out of Canada, and what he could offer the 'Noles.

Baseball

Our Chloe Cutchen took a look at FSU's impressive recruiting class for 2022. Great start to Mike Martin, Jr.'s tenure as head coach.

GENERAL ATHLETICS

Matt Baker from the Tampa Bay Times recently examined Florida State University's relationship Seminole Tribe of Florida, and why the school's iconic nickname doesn't face similar scrutiny as the Washington Redskins or the Cleveland Indians.