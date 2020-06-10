FSU AM: OL Commitment, COVID-19 Update, & Diamond Memories

FOOTBALL

According to reports, at least one member of the FSU football team has tested positive for Coronavirus. Not much is known, such as how many or who, but it's certainly noteworthy, given the fact the team was only recently allowed to resume operations.

On a more positive note, redshirt senior linebacker Armani Kerr posted on Twitter that he has gotten a part-time job at a popular fast food chain, and that he intends to become an owner in the future. A nice goal for Kerr, and we wish him well in his endeavors.

FOOTBALL RECRUITING

The biggest story from the recruiting trail comes by way of another offensive lineman committing to the 'Noles. Bryson Estes from Georgia pledged allegiance to the garnet and gold, which provided a nice bump in the class rankings.

In an attempt to add more depth to the 2021 class, in particular the tight end position, Norvell and staff also recently offered River Helms out of Alabama. I wrote about his offer and what he brings to the table.

As for the class of '22, offensive lineman Emery Jones out of Louisiana picked up an offer from the Seminoles. Our Mike Settle broke down his film, and what his recruitment looks like.

BASKETBALL

It's not an unpopular opinion to say that this year's men's hoops team was special. The team's Twitter account posted a great story looking at "what could've been."

BASEBALL

The baseball team's Twitter account remembered Reese Albert's epic 11-pitch at bat, that ended in a three-run homer to tie the game up, in the Super Regional's game one against LSU last season. Then, we got a look at Mike Martin's celebration after winning game 3 and advancing to Omaha.

SOFTBALL

ESPN's softball podcast put together their "Greatest Ever" college softball team, and Seminoles fans found a familiar name making the list. Congrats to FSU legend Jessie Warren for making the list.

The official Twitter account of FSU athletics announced Wednesday's game of the week will be the softball team's matchup against number one ranked Alabama from this past season.

MEN'S TENNIS

In a continued show of support for the effort to heal the nation's tension, the men's tennis team's Twitter account released a statement.