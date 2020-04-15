FSU AM: Pro 'Noles, Trent Forrest Gets Postgrad Award, & Coaches' Wives Show Support

Football

Let's get right into recruiting-- one aspect of sports that has not ceased. The 'Noles were included in 4-star Kendal Daniels' top-12.

Mykel Williams also announced that he had an official offer from Florida State. This 4-star prospect is the No. 9 player in his class from the state of Georgia.

David Visser shares his thoughts on FSU being Clemson's biggest challenge for the 2020 season.

FSU shared via twitter the impressive list of 19 'Nole quarterbacks to be drafted into the NFL. These players are why Florida State ranked so highly in SI's Quarterback University rankings.

Earlier this week the football coaches' wives surprised Akeia Johson, wife of running backs coach David Johnson, with a visit. Her mother is currently battling the coronavirus, which is why the wives gathered together to show their support for their #NoleFamily.

Basketball

FSU Hoops gave an official offer on Tuesday, this time to center Ryan Mutombo. He is the son of NBA Hall of Fame center Dikembe Mutombo.

And a big congrats to Trent Forrest who was one of the 50 student athletes from the ACC schools to be awarded a 2020 Postgraduate Scholarship.

Coach Hamilton was featured on a Zoom Seminar to discuss the future of the 'Noles, and how he's maintained excellence at the highest level of college basketball. Our Mitch Schmidt has more on that here.

Women's Basketball

With the WNBA draft on Friday, FSU Women's hoops took to Twitter to post some of their pro 'Noles. They are hoping to add a few more names to that list later this week.