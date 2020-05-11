AllSeminoles
FSU AM: Recruiting News in Football, Basketball, & Baseball

Shawn Allen

In this morning's FSU news, you will find links to stories on blue-chip offensive tackle recruit Savion Byrd projections on the impact of coronavirus on the 2021 basketball recruiting class, a pair of eighth graders committing to FSU baseball, and all the Mother's Day videos.

Football

Will the Seminoles land a blue chip offensive tackle? Savion Byrd has the 'Noles in his top-14 schools. Byrd is a 6'5, 265-pound high schooler from Texas. David Visser looks at FSU's chances at landing Byrd as well as the other schools vying for Byrd's commitment and eventual NLI-- along with a scouting report. 

The One Tribe stories have been excellent. This one, in particular, focuses on Janarius Robinson and his mother. It was set up to be an interview, but Robinson surprised his mother with something better. The best sports stories are rarely about sports, and this is a perfect example of that.

Basketball

COVID-19 has affected our immediate lives in an unprecedented way. What is yet to be seen are the long term effects on businesses and universities, and this extends to the 2021 recruiting class, NBA G-League, and NCAA Basketball. David Cobb of CBSSports.com looks at the potential ramifications of coronavirus on all of the above, which includes Jonathan Kuminga out of Congo. FSU is listed in his top-10 schools.

Baseball

Just because coaches can't meet face-to-face with recruits, and just because sports are shut down, well that doesn't mean Meat can't receive commitments from two eighth graders. Yup, you read that right, Kale Fountain and Talan Bell have committed to play their college baseball for the Seminoles-- and they haven't even played a high school game yet. Look at Jr. getting to work.

Continuing the Mother's Day theme, FSU baseball posted this video of Conor Grady reading a letter to his mother. Hashtag content like this is always good, but it's especially good in the current quarantined state we are in.

Beach Volleyball

One more! The Sandy 'Noles didn't disappoint. Here is Lexi McKeown reading a letter to her mother on camera while her mother sits next to her. That feeling you have is all the feels right now.

Comments

Football

