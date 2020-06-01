FSU AM: Recruiting News, Coach Ham Featured, & More Updates

Football

Another FSU coach weighed in with a statement following the recent events in our nation, this time it was defensive coordinator Adam Fuller.

As was the case in several U.S. cities, protests in Tampa turned to riots and looting, and volunteers helped city officials in the cleanup. Joining them was former Florida State standout wide receiver Auden Tate.

FOOTBALL RECRUITING

Head Coach Mike Norvell and staff recently made the top five list for a blue-chip offensive line prospect. I wrote about Dietrick Pennington from Memphis, Tennessee, and what all he brings to the table.

BASKETBALL

The ACC Network recently highlighted FSU men's basketball coach Leonard Hamilton. His career has paved the way for fellow African-American coaches, and is definitely worth checking out. Much respect goes out to Coach Ham.

The women's basketball Twitter account posted a powerful message with a moving accompanying image.

BASEBALL

This Day in History:

In 2009, the FSU baseball team won by a score of 37-6 over the Ohio State Buckeyes in a Regional Final game. That was the most runs scored and largest margin of victory in NCAA postseason history.

In 2019, the Seminoles defeated the Owls of Florida Atlantic University in Athens, Georgia. The 13-7 win kicked off the run to Omaha in Mike Martin, Sr.'s final season as the head coach of the 'Noles.

BASEBALL RECRUITING

It seems recruiting wins aren't just limited to football these days, as Head Coach Mike Martin, Jr. picked up a couple of pitching commitments.

Class of 2021 right-handed pitcher Dylan Jacobs out of Ocklawaha, FL was the first to announce.

Shortly after Jacobs, left-handed pitcher Nick Biasi announced intentions to play collegiately in Tallahassee. Biasi is a class of 2022 prospect out of Hazle Township, PA.

#NationalSmileDay

With all that's going on in the world, we could all use a reason to smile-- even if it is simply for a hashtag. Some FSU athletics programs used their Twitter page to spread some joy.