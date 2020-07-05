AllSeminoles
FSU AM: Recruiting Updates and Holiday Wishes

Offensive Line Coach Alex Atkins celebrated a birthday. Atkins is entering his first season at Florida State, and prior to arriving in Tallahassee, he served as the offensive coordinator/offensive line coach at Charlotte. Atkins also has stops at Tulane, Georgia Southern, Chattanooga, Marshall, and UT-Martin on his resumé.

The Seminoles picked up a bit of good news recently, as high three-star defensive back Kamari Lassiter named FSU in his top six potential landing spots. I provided a breakdown of his film, as well as a look at the recruiting of the hard-hitting prospect.

Head Coach Mike Norvell and staff also recently extended a scholarship offer to class of 2023 defensive tackle Sydir Mitchell out of New Jersey. I also looked at the tape for the big bodied defender, and what his recruitment could look like going forward.

With the Elite 11 in the books, our David Visser took one more look at FSU commit, and promising quarterback prospect, Luke Altmyer's performance in the hallowed event.

It wasn't all pleasant news for the 'Noles on the holiday, as a talented blue-chip receiver out of Memphis decided to play his college ball for the Oregon Ducks instead of in Tallahassee, as broken down by Visser.

FSU Associate Head Coach Brooke Wycoff used her platform on Twitter to spread a powerful and meaningful message on this Independence Day.

The track and field program announced a big-time addition to the program, as All-American Jordan Wesner will be joining the program as a graduate transfer from the University of Memphis.

Multiple FSU outlets took a moment to wish a happy holiday. We at AllSeminoles.com certainly hope you had an enjoyable day.

