FSU AM: Rivalry Game Remembered, Guest Speakers, & Coach Praise

Dustin Franklin

Here's your Seminole Saturday recap.

FOOTBALL

The ACC's Facebook page replayed the game against the hated Gators from 2000 on Saturday. The game featured some legendary names that are sure to make 'Nole fans nostalgic. Chris Weinke threw for 353 yards, Travis Minor rushed for 88, Marvin "Snoop" Minnis had 8 catches for 187 yards, and Tay Cody had two interceptions leading Bobby Bowden's Seminoles to victory. FSU would finish the regular season 11-1, and play for a third straight National Championship.

The current team had some visitors, as a couple of alums spoke with the team. The Los Angeles Rams' Senior Personnel Executive Brian Xanders and Las Vegas Raiders scout Zack Crockett took time from their schedules to speak with the team. Xanders played for Coach Bowden from 1989-1992, and Crockett from 1992-94. 

BASKETBALL

Head football coach Mike Norvell seems to be adjusting just fine to life in Tallahassee, and appears to have learned what many already know: men's basketball coach Leonard Hamilton is a great person to learn from. The men's hoops Twitter account posted a quote from Norvell singing the praises of Coach Hamilton.

TRACK & FIELD

The track & field Twitter account sent out a graphic hyping the arrivals of transfers Ashley Seymour and Jo'vaughn Martin. Seymour is transferring from the University of Houston, while Martin comes from Sam Houston State University.

Mike Norvell commented on FSU great Jalen Ramsey's performance on the 2015 championship team, and promoted the arrival of Corey Wren to campus.

Ramsey himself commented on it, too.

