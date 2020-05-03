FSU AM: Seniors Graduate, Flashback to Softball's Opening Weekend, Another Football Scholarship Offer, & More

Senior Seminoles

Saturday was a bittersweet day for many student athletes, as they officially became graduates of Florida State University. This was sure to be the most unique graduation in FSU's history, and by unique, I mean unfair to most. For the spring athletes, it meant graduating without having their swan song as a 'Nole. The Seminoles' official Twitter account sent out a link with a story about the peculiar day, and it included the names of all 68 graduating athletes.

Football

2021 FSU quarterback commit Luke Altmyer officially became a composite 4-star prospect. That makes two 4-star passers signed by head coach Mike Norvell, as Altmyer joins 2020-signee Chubba Purdy. After years of uncertainty at the position, it's clear Norvell has made the position a focal point of recruiting.

The other major area of concern for football recruiting continues to be targeted on the trail, as Norvell and staff offered 3-star offensive tackle Rod Orr. Orr is a 6'7" 296-pound prospect out of Gadsden, Alabama.

Basketball

The men's hoops team account tweeted a tribute to four Seminoles seniors who will be returning as graduate students for the 2020-21 season: Justin Lindner, Travis Light, Harrison Prieto, and Will Miles. You can read about their journey from the FSU basketball team's web page here.

Softball

The FSU softball team's Twitter account took a look back at the opening weekend from this season. The team's bats erupted, and the offensive onslaught resulted in 52 runs being scored in the first five games what was sure to be a promising season.

Beach Volleyball

The FSU Beach Volleyball account relived the team's 2018 NCAA Semifinal victory over Hawaii. You can read about it, or rewatch it by clicking the link provided here: