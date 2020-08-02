FSU AM: Terance Mann, Football Recruiting, & Birthdays

FOOTBALL

The football team recorded their new promo videos and took pictures in the new jerseys featuring white numbers. The video posted to Twitter was the buzz amongst fans yesterday.

FOOTBALL RECRUITING

Wide receiver target Dont'e Thornton was recently ranked in the top five of wide receiver prospects for the 2021 class. The talented player has the 'Noles in his top six, and our scouting report shows exactly why fans will want him in garnet and gold.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Former Florida State standout Terance Mann is using his platform to spread a message of equality in the NBA bubble. Our David Visser took a look at what every NBA player's message will be on their jersey.

Mann was also a part of history yesterday, as he hit the Los Angeles Clippers' 25th three-point basket in the team's victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.

The FSU men's team's Twitter account sent out a quote from head coach Leonard Hamilton's speech at the university's summer graduation ceremony, as well as some pictures of Coach Ham.

Incoming five-star freshman guard Scottie Barnes turned 19 yesterday.

SOFTBALL

Pitcher Kathryn Sandercock celebrated a birthday. In her COVID-19 shortened sophomore season, Sandercock lead the team with a 9-1 record, while also recording two saves and a stellar 2.19 ERA. Heading into the season, Sandercock was named to the 2020 Softball America Preseason Top 100 list, checking in at number 78. Through two seasons in Tallahassee, Sandercock has 22 wins and only the single loss, and figures to continue her successful collegiate career when softball resumes in the spring.