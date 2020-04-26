Football

The Florida State Seminoles saw Cam Akers (pick 52 by the Los Angeles Rams) be the only draft pick this season, but they did see others be picked up via free agency. Stanford Samules III got picked up by the Green Bay Packers, and Gabe Nabers and Ryan Robers signed with the Los Angeles Charges.

A look at the other 'Noles picked up:

Lavonta Taylor was a 5-star recruit out of Virginia Beach, VA for FSU, and after choosing FSU over a "who's who" of college offers, he played in 44 games as a Seminole. His 65 tackles and four interceptions in college helped him impress the Los Angeles Rams enough to give him a chance as an undrafted free agent., where he'll join Jalen Ramsey and Cam Akers

Stanford Samues III, a 4-star recruit in the 2017 class, who played in 34 games as a Seminole, had 94 tackles, 8 interceptions, and 16 passes deflected in his 3 year FSU career:

Gabe Nabers, a 3-star recruit as an athlete in the 2016 class who saw the majority of his playing time at FSU come this past season under Head Coach Willie Taggart. After previous head coach Jimbo Fisher had Nabers playing fullback, Taggart moved Nabers to tight end, and his talents shined. Nabers embodies selflessness, and should be a great addition to the Los Angeles locker room. He finished his FSU career with 269 yards receiving and three touchdowns.

Ryan Roberts was a fomer 3-star tight end recruit for Northern Illinois who played his last amateur season at FSU. After starting all 13 games as a Seminole, Roberts will join Nabers and former FSU standout Derwin James with the Bolts.

Winston finds a home:

Former FSU QB Jameis Winston seems to have finally found a landing spot after his departure from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The New Orleans Saints are finalizing to bring him in on a 1 year deal. This seemed like it could be viable option for Winston but the draft needed to play out first. What’s interesting here is the Taysom Hill dynamic and who ends the immediate back-up and heir-apparent to Drew Brees.

Basketball:

Softball:

The softball account took a look back at a dominating performance from freshman Brianna Enter earlier this season. She struck out four batters in one and two-thirds innings against Minnesota in February.