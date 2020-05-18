AllSeminoles
FSU AM: Commitments, Video Games, & Fighting Coronavirus

Shawn Allen

In this FSU AM, you will find updates on Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins' commitment, a nuanced discussion on the possibility of a college football video game, and where Marvin Wilson ranks at his position compared to the rest of the NCAA.

Football

Three-star defensive line recruit Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins was supposed to announce his commitment Sunday night, but that has yet to occur. However, we have real time coverage for you. Ingram-Dawkins is out of Gaffney, South Carolina. His top six includes FSU, Georgia, North Carolina, Penn State, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Remember the gaming glory days of EA Sports NCAA Football? It was a must have for College Football fans or any gamer. With the new name, image, and likeness ruling from the NCAA, will the video game be back in the production cycle? Mike Settle explores what has to happen for this classic college football game to come back to the  market.

Four-star wide receiver recruit Keon Coleman out of Louisiana has announced his top six. This is FSU AM, so you can expect the 'Noles to be in it, but what about the other schools vying for his commitment? It's an eclectic bunch.

Big Marv is ranked as the top returning player at his position by ESPN. How many other Seminoles made the top ten list for their respective positions?

Beach Volleyball

Torrey Van Winden, former UCLA Volleyballer and Pac-12 All Tournament Team member,  has transferred to Florida State.

Track and Field

Seminole Alum and former track and field athlete, Anton Kelly, is on the front lines fighting the Coronavirus in New York City. Tremendous work by Bob Thomas for bringing this pertinent story to light.

