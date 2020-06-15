AllSeminoles
FSU AM: Unity Walk Moments, FSU PGA Win, & Baseball Signees

Dustin Franklin

FOOTBALL

Twitter was chocked full of highlights from Saturday's Unity Walk in Tallahassee organized by redshirt junior defensive tackle Cory Durden and the FSU football team. Great to see this moment get the spotlight and the outpouring of positive reactions for such a great cause. Our Chloe Cutchen was at the event and grabbed a bunch of video. 

Our David Visser continued his tour around the nation looking at FSU's record against other conferences. In his most recent piece in the series, he took a look at how the 'Noles have faired against the Pac-12, another power five conference that FSU has beaten more times than not.

FOOTBALL RECRUITING

Florida State's staff continued to do their due diligence to add blue-chip players on the recruiting trail, this time by offering an impressive four-star linebacker out of Maryland. Jaishawn Barham was the recipient of a scholarship offer, and Visser broke down his film and what he has to offer Adam Fuller's defense.

GOLF

Former FSU standout Daniel Berger picked up a PGA Tour victory on Sunday in the Charles Schwab Challenge. Congrats to Berger on the impressive weekend.

BASEBALL

The baseball team's Twitter account took a moment to spotlight a couple of diamond 'Noles who will be continuing their careers at the next level, pitchers Shane Drohan of the Boston Red Sox and Antonio Velez of the Miami Marlins. Best of luck to these talented Seminoles.

BASKETBALL

Happy birthday goes out to FSU redshirt junior guard Travis Light. Light has seen his playing time increase every season, and figures to provide more valuable minutes next season.

