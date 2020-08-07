Blue-Chip DT with FSU in Top 7 Announcing Today

Update (August 7, 2020):

Four-star DT prospect is making his collegiate decision today. This looks like a battle between FSU and Miami. Check back, as we'll update this piece when Cleveland announces.

Original Article (July 1, 2020):

Before long, Marvin Wilson, Cory Durden, and Robert Cooper will be gone. Florida State will be in an unfamiliar position when it comes to the defensive tackle position, but on Wednesday, the 'Noles coaching staff took a step closer to potentially filling that inevitable void. Four-star defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland named the Seminoles among his top seven potential landing spots.

Cleveland is a 6'3" 260 pound defensive tackle out of Tampa, Florida that will be heading into his junior season at Carrollwood Day High School. The class of 2022 prospect is currently ranked as the number seven player in the nation at his position.

While the 'Noles were named in the top seven, they face stiff competition, as Auburn, Georgia Tech, Miami, NC State, Penn State, and South Carolina are also vying for his pledge. Cleveland has 13 total offers, and that list only figures to grow, but despite that, he's set to make his decision soon.

He's said that his decision will come in "roughly two weeks," according to Chris Torello, who hosts a local sports show that will broadcast the decision. FSU had Cleveland on campus in February, and offered him a scholarship in April.

His sophomore season saw the impressive defender compile 80 tackles, with 18 being for a loss and 10 sacks.

The tape shows a player that has elite speed and burst for a player of his size. Cleveland gets into the backfield in a hurry. He also has great balance and strength, and often overmatches his opposing lineman. He also has the ability to get skinny and get through gaps that should normally contain a player of his size. In addition to the interior defensive line, Cleveland also shows the ability to stand up on the edge in a 3-4 scheme.

Although he's a four-star recruit as of now (no composite rankings exist yet for the class of '22 recruit), that could eventually see a bump. Cleveland is an impressive prospect that is sure to provide a quick boost to whichever defensive line unit he decides to join.