FSU's Cam Akers: Projected Draft Status Compared to Other Top 'Nole Running Backs

In less than a month, Florida State running back Cam Akers will be a professional football player, as the 2020 NFL Draft will have concluded. Several prognosticators have released mock drafts of late, so we thought we'd take a look at when Akers is predicted to come off the board, in comparison to other great Seminole RBs.

The Draft Network's Joe Marino has Akers being taken late in the second round by the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs. USA Today thinks he'll be a third-round choice of the Tennessee Titans, and Pro Football Network also has him going in the third round, to the Seattle Seahawks.

Akers finished his 'Nole career with 2,875 rushing yards, sixth in FSU history. So when did those in his company hear their names called?

Here's the list, in order of rushing yardage compiled at Florida State:

Dalvin Cook (2017): Round Two (Minnesota) Warrick Dunn (1997): Round One (Tampa Bay) Greg Allen (1985): Round Two (Cleveland) Travis Minor (2001): Round Three (Miami) Larry Key (1978): Round Ten (Green Bay)

So while myriad factors influence when a player gets drafted, yes, Akers as a day-two selection seems quite plausible, if history is any indication.