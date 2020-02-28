AllSeminoles
FSU's Cam Akers and Stanford Samuels’ NFL Combine Schedule and Tracker

Mike Settle

This year Cam Akers and Stanford Samuels will represent the 'Noles in at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. Both stand a good chance of seeing their draft stock rise with a good showing at the event. Akers is currently projected to be a Day Two pick while SSIII is projected for Day Three. 

So far since being in Indianapolis, Cam Akers completed 20 reps of 225 lbs for his bench press. 

Stanford Samuels III spoke to assembled media this morning on his decision to leave early and having something to prove. 

If you're looking for when these players will be testing or you miss any event, we have you covered right here at All Seminoles. Be sure to check back here for live updates as each event is completed. 

Friday, February 28th: Cam Akers

Field workout and testing (4-11 PM ET, NFLN)

40-yard dash:

Vertical Jump:

Broad Jump:

Three-cone drill:

20-yard shuttle:

60-yard shuttle:

Position drills:

Sunday, March 1st: Stanford Samuels III

Field workout and testing (2-7 PM ET, NFLN)

40-yard dash:

Vertical Jump:

Broad Jump:

Three-cone drill:

20-yard shuttle:

60-yard shuttle:

Position drills: 

