A lot of this week has been about people with the loudest voices being able to speak up and use it for the right reasons. We saw a lot of that with the trending #BlackoutTuesday and then the saga that played out late Wednesday into Thursday afternoon with Head Coach Mike Norvell and defensive tackle Marvin Wilson.

All of this surrounds the student athlete and in particular the black student athlete being able to speak up and not be silenced out of fear. Wide receiver Tamorrion Terry dropped this note on his social media recently.

The FSU star is speaking from the heart here. He is speaking without fear of backlash, and he’s comfortable doing so. He's advocating for what he feels is important outside of football and asking everyone to help out, but he isn't alone in this message.

Tight end Cam McDonald felt empowered to not only make a social media post but to write an article expressing his stance. He used this outlet not so much to speak on current issues but to rally the entire FSU fan base and assure it that this thing is headed in the right direction. You can read the entire thing here but let’s look at one of the more powerful topics he touched on.

We are now 5–6 months into this regime and it has been an interesting time in our lives to say the least. Dealing with the Corona Virus and the volatile political climate of 2020 is not an easy feat for any individual, let alone a power 5 Football Program. We have spent half the time with our brand new coaches and half the time in quarantine. Even with all the adversity that has plagued our country; FSU Football has taken so many steps in the right direction as far as the culture from the top down. Being on the inside looking out, I can see an increase in passion and drive within the members of the football program. The new regime and new beginning found a way to reignite the flame burning in the players.

This message about unity and coming together for the greater good is a powerful one. Both players used their voice for different messages but both are actually USING their voice and that’s important. Too often we’ve asked our athletes to “just play” and it appears under Mike Norvell that won’t be the policy for FSU Football.