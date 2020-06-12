AllSeminoles
FSU AM: 'Noles Selected in MLB Draft, Recruiting, & More

Chloe Cutchen

Football 

Our David Visser has the latest on Florida State defensive tackle Marvin Wilson being named a Walter Camp Football First Team Preseason All-American.  

Check out the highlight reel CBS Sports posted of one of FSU's greats, Peter Warrick. 

Anthony James, a class of 2023 prospect out of Texas, was officially offered by the 'Noles. Here's our scouting report on him. 

And 4-star defensive end Jahvaree Ritzie is announcing his commitment Friday evening. 

In case you missed it, we took a look at the P5 schools FSU football hasn't played, and how they'd rank as far as road trips go. 

Basketball 

FSU hoops shared a graphic showing its winning percent since 2016. 

Coach Hamilton will be on Packer and Durham on the ESPN ACCNetwork this morning, along with head coaches from other universities to discuss all things basketball. 

Women's Basketball 

The women's basketball team posted a video via Twitter of their student athletes continuing to show support for the Black Lives Matter movement. 

Baseball 

The pick is in, and right handed pitcher CJ Van Eyk will be headed to the Toronto Blue Jays. He was selected in the 2nd round of the MLB draft, as the No. 42 overall pick. 

Shane Drohan, a left-handed pitcher for the 'Noles, will be heading to the Boston Red Sox. He was chosen in the 5th round, as pick No. 148. 

Softball 

Happy birthday to FSU softball's leader, Coach Alameda. 

Track and Field 

The track and field Twitter account is counting on their #ThrowbackThursday posts, and today's featured their first podium finish in 25 years, in 2005. 

Golf 

Former FSU golfers Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger both played The Charles Schwab Challenge yesterday. 

The official Seminoles account posted a great video highlighting Florida State coaches, and what being a 'Nole means to them. 

And relive this NOLEment of FSU's Lonnie Pryor earning the MVP honors in the 2012 Orange Bowl. 

