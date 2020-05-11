AllSeminoles
FSU in 4-Star LB's Top 6: Scouting Report

Mike Settle

Clayton Smith is a four-star linebacker prospect from Texarkana, Texas. Could he wind up a 2021 freshman at FSU? The Adidas All-American took to his social media on Mother’s Day to drop his top-six as he heads into his senior season at Texas High. 

Mike Norvell and his staff will be competing with Oregon, LSU, Oklahoma, Texas, and Kentucky for the services of Smith, the nation's No. 8 OLB, who carries the nickname “Beast.” And when you turn on the tape, it’s easy to understand why.

Smith plays primarily outside linebacker but has the ability to play stand-up defensive end, which could fit perfectly within new defensive coordinator Adam Fuller’s scheme. He has an explosive first two steps, and that allows him to be in a quarterback’s face before he can see the whole field. 

He has a nose for the football, which is normally a cliché, but that doesn’t make it any less true. Wherever the ball is, Smith wants to be. If you watch his highlight video below, you’ll see a player who enjoys living in the backfield and has the closing speed to make life difficult for opposing quarterbacks and running backs.

Even on special teams, Smith shows relentless effort and is able to make a play all the way down on the other side of the field preventing a kickoff return for a touchdown. This kind of hustle is a major reason why he is so highly sought after. 

Florida State extended an offer to Smith back in January and seems to be in good standing with this current staff. 

This news comes just after the ‘Noles made the Top-10 for a highly touted offensive line prospect. Can Norvell and company keep up this type of buzz on the recruiting trail? Be sure to check back with us at AllSeminoles for updates. 

