FSU Coaches Mike Norvell, Chris Marve on Racial Issues

New FSU head coach Mike Norvell works on the sidelines for a living. But he's not remaining there right now. In a country currently torn asunder by racial strife, Norvell recently took to social media to voice his thoughts on the tumultuous times in which we now find ourselves.

Norvell went on Twitter to offer his own thoughts, while building upon those of one of his predecessors in the coaching business, Tony Dungy:

Of course, Norvell's comments come after the deaths of Ahmaud Arbery in Atlanta and George Floyd in Minneapolis. Protests in those cities, as well as across the country, have reflected racial tensions simmering for quite some time now. Linebackers coach Chris Marve weighed in as well.

