AllSeminoles
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

FSU to 'Consider' Hosting Pro Sporting Events on Campus

David Visser

Yesterday, we featured a Sports Illustrated interview with NCAA power players focused on the ins and outs of college football returning in the fall. As it turns out, amateur ball may not be the only thing headed to college campuses. 

On Thursday, the University of Florida opened an interesting door for Sunshine State institutions of higher learning, as Gator Athletic Director Scott Stricklin announced that UF would be open to playing host for professional sports teams seeking a place to play amid the COVID-19 pandemic affecting the country, per a report from ESPN's Andrea Adelson. And according to Adelson, FSU may listen to offers as well. 

But unlike the Gators, the Seminoles have not yet been reported to have heard from Governor Ron DeSantis, who offered the following statement about his contact with UF: "I've already spoke with some of our colleges, like the University of Florida. They got a great football stadium, the Swamp, that's not used on Sundays. So if an NFL team needs a place to land, we could work that out too."

Adelson quotes Florida State AD David Coburn as offering the following response to these developments: "It is an interesting idea. FSU would certainly consider it in consultation with our local governments and health care providers."

Stricklin sounds less like he's open to the idea of professional squads in Gainesville than he is actively selling the possibility:

Our priority is the well-being of Gator student-athletes, staff and fans, and we are working toward the day when we can once again engage with those groups safely on campus. Following Governor DeSantis' comment yesterday inviting other pro teams to participate in our state, I reached out to remind him that UF and Gainesville have world class health care facilities, an iconic football stadium, a state-of-the-art basketball arena and a brand-new baseball ballpark within two hours of cities with professional franchises. We've been receiving excellent guidance from our state and health care officials, and when those groups believe it is safe to host college and pro sporting events in Florida, we will be prepared to do so.

So, what do you think about the prospect of professional franchises competing in Tallahassee? A boon to the local economy, or too many visitors, too soon?

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
David Visser
David Visser

Editor

Sure would be strange to see Doak populated by colors other than garnet and gold, excepting the visitors' section in the corner.

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NCAA Conference Commissioners Optimistic About Fall Football

SI writers Ross Dellenger & Pat Forde delve into the trials & tribulations that College Football & the NCAA face as the start of the next season comes closer.

David Visser

by

David Visser

FSU Basketball: The History of the Power Forward Position

50 years later, the Seminoles are still looking for the next Reggie Royals.

Kent.Olsen

by

David Visser

Who's The Real DLU? Broadening the Timeframe Favors FSU

How FSU stacks up against others for the title of DLU.

Dustin Franklin

by

David Visser

FSU AM: DLU? Football in the Fall? A Hamilton Championship?

Which college program has put the most defensive linemen in the NFL, chatting with conference commissioners on fall football, and FSU's historic power forwards.

Shawn Allen

FSU AM: More Scholarship Offers, New NFL 'Noles Unis, & More

Your 24-hour look around campus and all things FSU.

Dustin Franklin

by

David Visser

'Noles Land Blue-Chip DB from Texas: Scouting Report

Four-star class of 2021 cornerback Hunter Washington chooses FSU.

Dustin Franklin

by

David Visser

FSU AM: A Blue-Chip Commit and Leonard Hamilton Profile

Hunter Washington Commits to FSU Football, Dink Jackson and Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins Narrow Schools.

Shawn Allen

by

David Visser

FSU Football in First on Miami Speedster: Scouting Report

Florida State is in early on a dynamic talent from fertile recruiting grounds.

David Visser

by

David Visser

FSU in 3-Star DL’s Top 6: Scouting Report

From the Palmetto State to the Sunshine State?

Mike Settle

by

David Visser

‘Noles Make Top 10 of 4-Star Athlete: Scouting Report

The in-state prospect is high on FSU.

Mike Settle

by

David Visser