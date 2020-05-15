FSU to 'Consider' Hosting Pro Sporting Events on Campus

Yesterday, we featured a Sports Illustrated interview with NCAA power players focused on the ins and outs of college football returning in the fall. As it turns out, amateur ball may not be the only thing headed to college campuses.

On Thursday, the University of Florida opened an interesting door for Sunshine State institutions of higher learning, as Gator Athletic Director Scott Stricklin announced that UF would be open to playing host for professional sports teams seeking a place to play amid the COVID-19 pandemic affecting the country, per a report from ESPN's Andrea Adelson. And according to Adelson, FSU may listen to offers as well.

But unlike the Gators, the Seminoles have not yet been reported to have heard from Governor Ron DeSantis, who offered the following statement about his contact with UF: "I've already spoke with some of our colleges, like the University of Florida. They got a great football stadium, the Swamp, that's not used on Sundays. So if an NFL team needs a place to land, we could work that out too."

Adelson quotes Florida State AD David Coburn as offering the following response to these developments: "It is an interesting idea. FSU would certainly consider it in consultation with our local governments and health care providers."

Stricklin sounds less like he's open to the idea of professional squads in Gainesville than he is actively selling the possibility:

Our priority is the well-being of Gator student-athletes, staff and fans, and we are working toward the day when we can once again engage with those groups safely on campus. Following Governor DeSantis' comment yesterday inviting other pro teams to participate in our state, I reached out to remind him that UF and Gainesville have world class health care facilities, an iconic football stadium, a state-of-the-art basketball arena and a brand-new baseball ballpark within two hours of cities with professional franchises. We've been receiving excellent guidance from our state and health care officials, and when those groups believe it is safe to host college and pro sporting events in Florida, we will be prepared to do so.

So, what do you think about the prospect of professional franchises competing in Tallahassee? A boon to the local economy, or too many visitors, too soon?