FSU's Daniel Berger Wins Charles Schwab Challenge

The PGA Tour returned to action this weekend-- and Florida State's Daniel Berger returned to the top of the leaderboard, winning the Charles Schwab Challenge in a playoff.

After 72 holes, Berger and Collin Morikawa were tied at 15-under-par 265 at the 7,000-yard, par 70 Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. Berger posted rounds of 65, 67, 67, and 66, punctuated by a birdie on the final hole to make the playoff. It could have been an even more crowded playoff, as several other players finished at -14: Americans Jason Kokrak, Bryson DeChambeau, and Xander Schauffele, and Englishman Justin Rose. Berger needed just one playoff hole to dispatch of Morikawa when he parred the 17th hole and Morikawa carded a bogie.

Berger joined the Tour in 2015 and had two victories before this one, having won the 2016 and 2017 FedEx St. Jude Classic. He'd come close on a couple other occasions, having lost playoffs at the 2015 Honda Classic and the 2017 Travelers Championship to Padraig Harrington and Jordan Spieth, respectively. He's actually finished second five times and now has 24 career top 10s, with four coming in 2020. His official world golf ranking was 107 before this event, so he'll be well inside the top 100 after this result.

Fellow Seminole Brooks Koepka, the No. 3 player in the world and highest ranked American, shot -6 and finished in a tie for 32nd.

Next weekend, the Tour will continue at the RBC Heritage on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.