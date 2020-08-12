New FSU DB Praises Star 'Nole Receiver

Florida State cornerback Jarrian Jones has first-hand experience with elite receivers. The recent transfer to FSU came from Mississippi State, where he was tasked with competing with dominant SEC West receivers. Consider last year. The two FBS receivers with the most receptions of 10+ yards each starred at LSU: Ja'Marr Chase (61) and Justin Jefferson (58). Also in the top 25: Alabama studs Jerry Jeudy (47) and DeVonta Smith (42).

Florida State's Tamorrion Terry had 37 such grabs-- but "Scary" Terry's game is about much bigger fireworks. Hence, the now-junior from Georgia had more catches that went for 60+ yards than any other FBS player (6).

And that elicited some high praise from Jones on Wednesday, when he spoke with members of the media on a Zoom chat. Jones began by lauding Terry's big-play ability: "I feel like he's the best deep-threat receiver in college football." But the new 'Nole didn't stop there. "Not even deep threat-- he might be the best receiver in college football."

Following his recruitment to Starkville as a four-star prospect, Jones played just a year as a Bulldog before hitting the transfer portal. Since he was granted immediate eligibility at Florida State, he'll have four years to play three, and fortunately for the FSU defense, he gets a chance to sharpen his game with Terry in what appears, for all intents and purposes, to be the latter's final year as a collegiate player. Terry could return in 2021, but it was already a surprise that he came back for the 2020 campaign, so that seems highly improbable.