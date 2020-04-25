AllSeminoles
FSU DB Stanford Samuels III Signs with Green Bay Packers as Free Agent: Pro Scouting Report

Mike Settle

Stanford Samuels III came to Florida State with an established name and big shoes to fill because of it. While things may not have gone as planned for the undrafted defensive back, he now finds himself in the NFL anyway, as he's just signed with the Green Bay Packers via free agency. 

The son of Seminole Stanford Samuels, who also played pro ball, Samuels III was the 38th ranked player in his recruiting class, a four-star recruit out of Hollywood, Florida in 2017. He came in and saw playing time in Jimbo Fisher’s final season in Tallahassee. In his three seasons at Florida State, Samuels had 8 interceptions, 94 solo tackles, 1 sack, and 1 forced fumble. 

It's hard not to look at the career of the FSU legacy and wonder if it didn't live up to expectations. The combine performance in which he ran a 4.65 40-yard dash certainly did not help his case and in the eyes of many, it dropped him off their board. And then Samuels did not get the chance to make up ground at a Florida State Pro Day this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. 

What the Packers are getting is a player with a lot of room to grow. At 6'1, he has length and the ability to cover a lot of ground. He has the ability to high point the football and deliver on interceptions. His speed will certainly be an issue, especially in the NFL, where every receiver he sees is likely faster than he is. Samuels may have an uphill climb, but if used properly, he could find a role for himself. Safety may be a better fit for him than corner.

