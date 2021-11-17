Skip to main content
    • November 17, 2021
    Publish date:

    FSU defensive coach named as ‘coach to watch’ in NFL coaching carousel

    The future is bright for the young Florida State assistant coach...
    Author:

    With the end of the National Football League (NFL) regular season nearing, Tom Pellissero of NFL Network listed out potential head coaching candidates within the NFL and college ranks.

    While he wasn't listed as a primary candidate, Florida State linebacker coach/defensive run game coordinator Chris Marve’s name was listed in Pellissero’s ‘Others to watch in coming years.’

    READ MORE: Travis Hunter watches Jermaine Johnson break the rock

    Marve played linebacker at Vanderbilt University from 2007-2011. After redshirting as a freshman, Marve played four years for the Commodores. He totaled 398 tackles, 9.5 sacks, and seven forced fumbles in his career.

    Marve, 32, joined the Seminoles in 2020 after the hiring of head coach Mike Norvell. Before arriving in Tallahassee, Marve served in the same role for Mississippi State in 2019. His coaching career began at his alma mater, where he spent 2014-18 as a graduate assistant and inside linebacker coach.

    No image description

    READ MORE: Georgia defensive tackle commitment visiting Florida State

    Under Marve’s guidance, the Seminoles defense has allowed 142. 6 rushing yards. In its 31-28 victory over Miami Nov. 13, Florida State held the Hurricanes to 43 rushing yards.

    The starting linebacking core of Amari Gainer, DJ Lundy, and Kalen DeLoach have each registered 54 tackles this season and combined for three sacks (one each).

    Prior to the 2021 season, the 'Noles and Marve extended his contract through Dec. 31, 2022.

    What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

    USATSI_14002230
    Football

    FSU defensive coach named as ‘coach to watch’ in NFL coaching carousel

    2 minutes ago
    Capture1
    Recruiting

    Georgia defensive tackle commitment visiting Florida State

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17159233
    Football

    Five Plays that Changed the Game: Florida State vs. Miami

    4 hours ago
    8D27637D-3DD9-47D7-8973-970C846517B3
    Recruiting

    Top 2023 wide receiver talks visit to Florida State

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_17158986
    Football

    Around the ACC: Week 12

    Nov 16, 2021
    USATSI_17032507
    Football

    Kirk Herbstreit praises Florida State after win over Miami

    Nov 16, 2021
    183563c754314b078982f0c16cffa720 (1)
    Football

    Johnson II, Omarion Cooper Earn ACC Player of the Week Honors

    Nov 15, 2021
    USATSI_17157755 (1)
    Football

    Florida State Seminoles release depth chart for Boston College Eagles

    Nov 15, 2021