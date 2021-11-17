FSU defensive coach named as ‘coach to watch’ in NFL coaching carousel

The future is bright for the young Florida State assistant coach...

With the end of the National Football League (NFL) regular season nearing, Tom Pellissero of NFL Network listed out potential head coaching candidates within the NFL and college ranks.

While he wasn't listed as a primary candidate, Florida State linebacker coach/defensive run game coordinator Chris Marve’s name was listed in Pellissero’s ‘Others to watch in coming years.’

Marve played linebacker at Vanderbilt University from 2007-2011. After redshirting as a freshman, Marve played four years for the Commodores. He totaled 398 tackles, 9.5 sacks, and seven forced fumbles in his career.

Marve, 32, joined the Seminoles in 2020 after the hiring of head coach Mike Norvell. Before arriving in Tallahassee, Marve served in the same role for Mississippi State in 2019. His coaching career began at his alma mater, where he spent 2014-18 as a graduate assistant and inside linebacker coach.

Under Marve’s guidance, the Seminoles defense has allowed 142. 6 rushing yards. In its 31-28 victory over Miami Nov. 13, Florida State held the Hurricanes to 43 rushing yards.

The starting linebacking core of Amari Gainer, DJ Lundy, and Kalen DeLoach have each registered 54 tackles this season and combined for three sacks (one each).

Prior to the 2021 season, the 'Noles and Marve extended his contract through Dec. 31, 2022.

