FSU DT Named Sporting News Preseason All-American

Marvin Wilson has been in the news a lot lately. For his public dispute with head coach Mike Norvell, to some analysts thinking he’s a later draft pick than most and his announcement of Marvin’s Movement.

But as all of that happens, he continues to see praise from the national media and today was no different as another publication has Wilson as a preseason All-American. This is not the first outlet to have high hopes for the senior, and it likely won’t be the last. He was the only FSU player to receive the honor from Sporting News. He was also named to the first-team Preseason All-American team by Walter Camp and is on the Lott IMPACT Watch List. He was an All-American, Bednarik Award semifinalist and first-team All-ACC performer during his 2019 season.

Wilson has been in the spotlight this offseason as mentioned before but back in December when he announced he would return for his final year in Tallahassee, it shocked almost everyone. Even in these uncertain times, it appears he’s become a very vocal leader of the team and a face for the program as a whole. Making his decision to return feels like the right one.

Now of course, these are just projections and Wilson has to go out and improve on his 2019 season to reach them. I agree with the majority of the outlets that have Wilson on their first team All-American lists. If all goes right, a top-10 pick in the 2021 NFL draft is the ceiling.

