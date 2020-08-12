AllSeminoles
FSU DT Opts Out of 2020 Football Season

Mike Settle

On Tuesday during the media round table with Florida State AD David Coburn, Florida State President Jon Thrasher and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, head coach Mike Norvell announced that a second player had opted-out of the 2020 football season. 

He didn’t specify which player at the time but later in the afternoon, it would be discovered that defensive tackle Dennis Briggs Jr. was the second FSU player that decided to sit out this season due to the uncertainty surrounding the Covid-19 virus and pandemic. This comes a few days after fellow defensive lineman Jamarcus Chatman announced that he would be opting out. 

It was to be expected that more players would begin to opt-out as the season drew closer. Some of the best players around the country are choosing to play it safe and not participate in college football. This news came on the same day that the Big Ten and Pac-12 conferences announced they were postponing all fall sports. 

As it pertains to FSU, losing Briggs could potentially cause the depth to take a hit. While Chatman, may not have been slotted to see a lot of snaps this season, Briggs was in line to have some kind of role. The defensive tackle position is one of the deepest on this team, the Mississippi State transfer Fabien Lovett will help replace some of the minutes that Briggs may have gotten. 

Briggs may not be the last FSU player to opt-out, the 2020 season is still changing and evolving by the minute. For more updates like this check back with us at All Seminoles. 

Football

