FSU Extends Offer to Class of '22 DE: Scouting Report

Dustin Franklin

Continuing the recent push on the recruiting trail, Florida State extended another scholarship offer Tuesday, this time by way of defensive ends coach John Papuchis extending a scholarship offer to class of 2022 defensive end Nyjalik Kelly.

Kelly plays high school ball at DIllard High School in Fort Lauderdale, FL, and FSU became the eighth FBS school to offer. Other schools that have offered include fellow ACC rivals Miami, Syracuse, and Pitt, as well as Toledo, Southern Miss, FIU, and Kentucky.

The 6'4" prospect has great size-- he weighs in at 230 pounds. Heading into his junior year, he's unranked as of now by recruiting sites, but it's clear Head Coach Mike Norvell and staff see something in the raw potential

In watching his tape, what jumps out the most is his explosive first step of the line. He has active hands, and shows solid pursuit skills to be a disruptive force in the backfield.

During his sophomore season, Kelly saw action in two varsity games for the Panthers, and he made the most of his minutes. In those two games, he recorded 13 tackles, four tackles for loss, a sack, and two quarterback hurries.

The Seminoles' staff has been very busy on the recruiting path as of late, and getting in early on Kelly shows the commitment Norvell has to finding players that fit his system and needs, and not just getting caught up in the star ratings. The '22 class currently has one player committed in cornerback Travis Hunter, who is also currently unrated. 

