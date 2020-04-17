FSU Football's 2020 NFL Mock Draft Tracker

The 2020 NFL Draft won't be the same this year. No green room celebrations, calls from coaches, and hugs with mom. Not awkward embraces with the commissioner, no ill-fitting hats, and no pictures with jerseys. But hey, it's still happening, so that's something.

So Seminoles will again be waiting to hear their names called when the Draft opens next week on Thursday, April 23, and runs through Saturday, April 25. The first 'Nole off the board will be running back Cam Akers, but others are hoping to be selected as well.

Mock drafts are plentiful this time of year, so we thought we'd do you a solid and save you some clicks by compiling them here as they're released.

Thursday, April 16:

CBS issued a complete, seven-round mock draft today, and it foresees Akers and defensive back Stanford Samuels III remaining teammates. That simulation has the Detroit Lions drafting Akers with the first of four third-round picks, at No. 67 overall. And then Samuels is projected as the Lions' seventh-round choice-- selection No. 235, via a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles. Click here to check out the complete CBS Mock draft.

Other options that have been mentioned in mock drafts before are DB Levonta Taylor and receiver Keith Gavin, but those Seminoles are not included in this mock draft. Only Akers and Samuels were invited to the NFL Combine, and you can review their performances here. FSU's annual Pro Day was canceled due to health concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.