FSU Football's 2021 Schedule Altered

In a world in which the return of college football in 2020 could be pushed back due to the escalating threat of the coronavirus pandemic, Florida State football actually just had a game moved up on its 2021 schedule.

The Seminoles were originally supposed to open their '21 campaign by hosting the Irish of Notre Dame on September 6-- Labor Day night. But now after a slight tweak, the 'Noles and Irish will meet a day earlier, on Sunday, September 5.

As is typically the case anytime ND is on the schedule, this will be one of FSU's bigger games for the 2021 season, as the other non-conference games, aside from a season-finale trip to Gainesville to play Florida, are in Tallahassee against Jacksonville State and UMass. The Seminoles are scheduled to take on JSU on a short week, the Saturday after tangling with the Irish, and they get a late-season break with the Minutemen on October 23. Jacksonville State is an FCS team, and UMass finished 2019 ranked 130th per the SP+ (out of 130 teams). That was after its first season being led by former FSU offensive coordinator Walt Bell.

The rest of FSU's '21 schedule consists of home conference games against Louisville, Miami, NC State, and Syracuse, while its road ACC contests will be vs. Boston College, Clemson, North Carolina, and Wake Forest. Dates have not yet been set for the conference slate.

But here's the most pertinent question right now: this 2021 opener against Notre Dame-- will it be the next time we see Florida State football?