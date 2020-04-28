FSU Looking to Bounce Back in 2021 NFL Draft

Yesterday, I wrote about Florida State's rather underwhelming showing in the recently completed 2020 NFL Draft, and how history has seen the Seminoles author positive follow-ups after having just one player selected. And that rebound may come sooner rather than later.

At least in the Draft, where FSU looks destined to better its recent output in 2021, per several recent mock drafts-- and common sense. In fact, Florida State could be poised to exceed its 2020 draftee total in just the first round.

Seminole defensive tackle Marvin Wilson looks like an obvious first-round choice. A first-round mock draft from our own SI mothership has him coming off the board 18th, to the Minnesota Vikings, with this description:

While his 2019 season ended prematurely due to injury, Wilson was one of the few bright spots for the Seminoles last season. The former five-star recruit received a first-round grade from the NFL Draft Advisory Board and he finished last season with 8.5 tackles for loss and five sacks in only nine games.

SI also has 'Nole safety Hamsah Nasirildeen as a first-rounder, with the Baltimore Ravens grabbing him at pick 30. On Nas:

Tall for a safety (6’4”), Nasirildeen has the length and speed to excel covering tight ends. A productive player for the Seminoles—192 tackles and three interceptions over the past two seasons—Nasirildeen offers some intriguing upside as a defensive playmaker.

CBS Sports is even more bullish on these Seminoles, as their round-one mock draft has Wilson going 13th to the Cleveland Browns and Nasirildeen getting selected 28th by the Dallas Cowboys. Their respective explanations:

Wilson would've been in the first-round conversation had he entered the 2020 NFL Draft. He suffered a hand injury in early November that cut short his season, but he'll be ready to go in 2021.

Nasirlideen's season ended with a knee injury, but he is a physical playmaker who flies all over the field.

Sporting News has Wilson going even higher, 11th, to the Arizona Cardinals, but no Nasirildeen in the first round. Their reasoning:

The Cardinals will look for younger pass-rush pop in their three-man front after signing Jordan Phillips in free agency this year and knowing Corey Peters will be a free agent next year. Wilson (6-5, 311 pounds) easily could have come out and gone in the first round this year coming off a highly disruptive 5-sack season for the Seminoles.

Fox Sports has the pair separated by just a few picks, with the New England Patriots choosing Wilson at No. 19 and the Browns selecting Nasirildeen 23rd.

Yes, the Patriots win the AFC East and sneak into the playoffs, which will hinder Bill Belichick's quest to find a long-term replacement for Tom Brady.

Last year, everyone bought the Browns. I passed. Now, I’m all in after they got Baker Mayfield protection. I anticipate issues at linebacker, but the back end of the defense matters more.

And these are just the top two Seminoles projected to be drafted-- others would likely follow.