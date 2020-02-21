AllSeminoles
FSU Football Adds Recruiter from Clemson

David Visser

Florida State football Head Coach Mike Norvell has filled out his staff of assistant coaches-- but he's not done adding to the Seminoles' shadow staff, as he's now brought in a recruiter from Clemson to Tallahassee. 

FSU's newest addition is Adam Van Clay, who recently accepted a position with the 'Noles.

Van Clay is far from new to the ACC-- or FSU, for that matter. After serving as an assistant at Eden Prairie High School in Minnesota, Van Clay worked as a recruiting assistant for the Seminoles from 2015-2018, and then became an Assistant Director of Player Personnel at Florida State. Shortly thereafter, Van Clay was hired away by the Clemson Tigers, with the title of Recruiting Assistant for Defense. 

Clemson. Recruiting. Defense. Nothing about the combination of those three words sucks.

Van Clay is a young guy who's seen how a successful recruiting operation runs under national-championship coaches Jimbo Fisher, at FSU, and Dabo Swinney, at Clemson. He seems like a smart addition to the Seminole staff.  

Let's review the national ranks of the classes he helped sign:

  • 2015 FSU: No. 3
  • 2016 FSU: No. 3
  • 2017 FSU: No. 6
  • 2018 FSU: No. 11
  • 2019 Clemson: No. 10
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Mike Settle
Mike Settle

I love the staff that’s been assembled. The shadow staff is just as impressive as what they’ve put together on the field. We may be back to buttoned up around these parts after all.

