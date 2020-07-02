AllSeminoles
FSU Among Many Big Programs in Early on LB: Scouting Report

David Visser

Texas linebacker Anthony Hill isn't ranked as a prospect yet. Considering that he's a 2023 recruit who's just finished his freshman year of high school, that's par for the course. But if his recent offers and film are any indication, when his ranking is finally released, it'll be pretty lofty. 

Smaller programs like FAMU and Illinois State were offering Hill as the calendar turned from 2019 to 2020. And then the big boys came calling. By the end of January, he had offers from Miami, Penn State, Mississippi State, and Florida. Spring brought offers from Kansas State, Oklahoma, USC, Texas A&M, and Georgia Tech. And after Tuesday saw the Seminoles reach out to Hill with an offer of their own, more schools followed suit on Wednesday. You may have heard of them: Alabama, Baylor, and Tennessee. Needless to say, Hill's recruitment is more than picking up steam. 

While he did take a visit to Norman, OK, Hill's recruitment is still rather open, so we'll see what his lead FSU recruiter, tight ends coach Chris Thomsen, can do here. Thomsen knows Texas from previous coaching stops at Abilene Christian, Texas Tech, and, most recently, TCU. 

Hill (6'2, 210) attends Denton's Ryan High School, and when you check out his film, it's readily apparent why college coaches have as well. He's quite fast for an inside linebacker, having been clocked with a 4.58 40. He's rather raw, but when you're that athletic, at that size, as a freshman, you can afford to be. Seriously, look at some of these kids he's playing against. For that reason, form tackling isn't really a thing for Hill-- it doesn't have to be, at least not at this point. But eventually he'll have to evolve beyond the suplex takedown. Still, it's fun to watch for now. 

