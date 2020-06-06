FSU AM: Hamilton on Black Lives Matter Movement, Football United

Football

It seems as though the saga between Coach Norvell and team leader Marvin Wilson is coming to a positive close, and our David Visser has all the information on the timeline of events, and the silver lining it produced.

The Florida State staff has also encouraged other members of the team to use their platforms to express their feelings surrounding the Black Lives Matter movement. Check out Mike Settle's piece discussing Tamorrion Terry and Cam McDonald's recent statements.

More players have continued showing support by posting photos of uniforms stating "Black Lives Matter" or "I Can't Breathe."

And Wilson is continuing to show his leadership and integrity by being named to the Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List. Visser goes into more details on why he should be considered a frontrunner, here.

The ACC Football's Twitter account shared FSU's win against Clemson in 2013. Check out the atmosphere from that night, and be sure to read our revisiting of that incredible game.

Regarding pro 'Noles, Devonta Freeman could be headed back to the Sunshine State.

Basketball

Head coach Leonard Hamilton was featured on ESPN, discussing George Floyd and the movements that came thereafter. He shared the piece via Twitter, saying America needs to defend, play hard, and be unselfish-- three things he asks of his athletes.

Coach Hamilton was also chosen as this summer's commencement ceremony keynote speaker.

Track and Field

Track and Field head coach Bob Braman shared his support for student athletes using their platforms to speak out.

Golf

FSU's golf account is honoring senior Sandra Salonen for her career at Florida State and her graduation.