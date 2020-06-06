AllSeminoles
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

FSU AM: Hamilton on Black Lives Matter Movement, Football United

Chloe Cutchen

Football 

It seems as though the saga between Coach Norvell and team leader Marvin Wilson is coming to a positive close, and our David Visser has all the information on the timeline of events, and the silver lining it produced.

The Florida State staff has also encouraged other members of the team to use their platforms to express their feelings surrounding the Black Lives Matter movement. Check out Mike Settle's piece discussing Tamorrion Terry and Cam McDonald's recent statements. 

More players have continued showing support by posting photos of uniforms stating "Black Lives Matter" or "I Can't Breathe."

And Wilson is continuing to show his leadership and integrity by being named to the Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List. Visser goes into more details on why he should be considered a frontrunner, here. 

The ACC Football's Twitter account shared FSU's win against Clemson in 2013. Check out the atmosphere from that night, and be sure to read our revisiting of that incredible game. 

Regarding pro 'Noles, Devonta Freeman could be headed back to the Sunshine State. 

Basketball 

Head coach Leonard Hamilton was featured on ESPN, discussing George Floyd and the movements that came thereafter. He shared the piece via Twitter, saying America needs to defend, play hard, and be unselfish-- three things he asks of his athletes. 

Coach Hamilton was also chosen as this summer's commencement ceremony keynote speaker. 

Track and Field 

Track and Field head coach Bob Braman shared his support for student athletes using their platforms to speak out. 

Golf 

FSU's golf account is honoring senior Sandra Salonen for her career at Florida State and her graduation. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

FSU’s Cam McDonald, Tamorrion Terry Use Their Platform: Reaction

Two more Florida State football players weigh in about current issues.

Mike Settle

by

David Visser

Potentially Positive Outcomes of FSU's Norvell-Wilson Saga

Exploring how Florida State football's handling of recent events could work in the Seminoles' favor.

David Visser

by

nancykirk

Update: What's Next for Former FSU RB Devonta Freeman?

Freeman's time with the Falcons is over so let's take a look at where he could land next.

Mike Settle

by

Shawn Allen

Is FSU's Marvin Wilson a Lott IMPACT Trophy Frontrunner?

A Seminole big man literally makes an early statement for a prestigious award.

David Visser

FSU's Wilson: Quote Attributed to Mike Norvell a Lie, Team on Strike

Decorated defensive tackle Marvin Wilson says that as a result of the misinformation, the 'Noles have ceased workouts.

David Visser

by

David Visser

FSU AM: 'Noles Unifying, Baseball Transfers, & More

Here's a look at your daily FSU news.

Chloe Cutchen

by

David Visser

FSU's Mike Norvell Comments on Recent Transfer Additions

They're new to the 'Noles roster, but not to big-time college football.

David Visser

by

David Visser

ACC Commish Swofford's Statement of Racial Unity: Reaction

Swofford shows support for student athletes of all races-- but was it enough?

Mike Settle

by

David Visser

FSU AM: Controversy Rocks the 'Noles

No sports, all new concerns.

Dustin Franklin

FSU Releases Mike Norvell's Text to Team

I guess this qualifies as the origin story of this saga.

David Visser