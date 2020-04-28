FSU AM: 'Noles Continue To Recruit and Coach Hamilton Discussing All Things Basketball

With the 2020 NFL draft coming to a close, we can help but look ahead at what's to come. Our David Visser goes into early 2021 mock draft projections for our 'Noles.

And in case you missed the news, Cam Akers is headed to L.A. Check out this cool uniform swap FSU football put together.

Florida State has made its way into 4-star prospect, Saivion Jones' top 6.

Lamar Seymore, a Miami commit, announced an official offer made by the 'Noles.

And 4-star defensive tackle Curtis Neal shares his lengthy list of 18 offers from top schools, with Florida State being one of them.

Basketball

Coach Hamilton joined HallPass Hoops yesterday, along with college basketball analyst Seth Greenberg, NBA analyst Mark Jones, and Detroit Pistons head coach Dwane Casey, to discuss all things basketball.

And women's hoops is taking a trip down memory lane with a look back at that one point win to secure their spot into the 2015 Elite Eight.