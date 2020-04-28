AllSeminoles
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

FSU AM: 'Noles Continue To Recruit and Coach Hamilton Discussing All Things Basketball

Chloe Cutchen

With the 2020 NFL draft coming to a close, we can help but look ahead at what's to come. Our David Visser goes into early 2021 mock draft projections for our 'Noles. 

And in case you missed the news, Cam Akers is headed to L.A. Check out this cool uniform swap FSU football put together. 

Florida State has made its way into 4-star prospect, Saivion Jones' top 6.

Lamar Seymore, a Miami commit, announced an official offer made by the 'Noles. 

And 4-star defensive tackle Curtis Neal shares his lengthy list of 18 offers from top schools, with Florida State being one of them. 

Basketball 

Coach Hamilton joined HallPass Hoops yesterday, along with college basketball analyst Seth Greenberg, NBA analyst Mark Jones, and Detroit Pistons head coach Dwane Casey, to discuss all things basketball. 

And women's hoops is taking a trip down memory lane with a look back at that one point win to secure their spot into the 2015 Elite Eight. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

FSU Looking to Bounce Back in 2021 NFL Draft

That's more like it.

David Visser

FSU AM: Former 'Noles Flock to Hollywood, Winston to the Saints, & a Tribute to Patrick Williams

Akers, Nabers, Roberts, and Taylor are head to Los Angeles, Meanwhile, Jamies signs with the Saints

Shawn Allen

FSU Football's 2020 NFL Mock Draft Tracker, Heading into Rounds 4-7

Hey look! Sports! (Kind of.)

David Visser

by

Shawn Allen

FSU's Jameis Winston: A New NFL Home?

A 'Nole to N'awlins?

David Visser

by

KTMOZE

FSU Football's 2020 NFL Draft Hub & Tracker

Everything you need to know for the next few days.

David Visser

by

David Visser

LA Chargers Sign FSU FB/TE Gabe Nabers as Free Agent: Pro Scouting Report

From Tally to Cali.

David Visser

by

Shawn Allen

FSU OL Ryan Roberts a Free Agent Signee of LA Chargers: Pro Scouting Report

The big man gets his shot in the NFL.

Mike Settle

FSU AM: 'Noles in the NFL Draft & Free Agency, with a Look Around Other 'Nole Sports

The past 24 hours in Florida State athletics.

Dustin Franklin

FSU in the 2020 NFL Draft: Some Perspective

A silver lining?

David Visser

by

Shawn Allen

FSU DB Stanford Samuels III Signs with Green Bay Packers as Free Agent: Pro Scouting Report

Let’s look at what Samuels brings to the NFL.

Mike Settle