FSU Football: Clemson's Biggest 2020 ACC Atlantic Challenger?

Florida State and Clemson football owned the Atlantic Coast Conference in the last decade. With the exception of Virginia Tech winning the ACC in 2010, every other championship was captured by either the Seminoles or Tigers. Clemson dethroned the Hokies in 2011. The 'Noles won it from 2012-2014, and the Tigers have held the crown ever since.

Clemson is the obvious pick to extend its streak to six straight conference titles in 2020-- and we now have pro handicappers' odds to see just how heavily favored the Tigers are, as well as where FSU falls in the mix.

The booking site BetOnline.ag has released its odds for each team to win its respective division in 2019, and Clemson is a prohibitive favorite in the Atlantic Division that Florida State occupies as well. How much so? You'd have to bet $150 on the Tigers to win the division to make $10.

But right after Clemson are FSU and Louisville, tied at 14/1 odds. That means that a $10 bet on either the Seminoles or Cardinals would see a return of $140. Here are the complete odds, across both of the ACC's divisions: the Atlantic and the Crapshoot-- er, Coastal.

Odds to Win Atlantic Division of ACC

Clemson 1/15

Florida State 14/1

Louisville 14/1

Wake Forest 25/1

Syracuse 40/1

Boston College 66/1

NC State 66/1

Odds to Win Coastal Division of ACC

Miami (Florida) 2/1

North Carolina 5/2

Virginia Tech 5/2

Pittsburgh 10/1

Virginia 10/1

Duke 14/1

Georgia Tech 100/1

So which of these do you see as solid value bets-- and which wagers do you think are set up for suckers?