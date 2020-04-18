AllSeminoles
FSU AM: Virtual Spring Game, Pro 'Nole Jameis Winston Helping Those In Need, & Coach Hamilton Achieving Excellence

Chloe Cutchen

Football 

It looks like FSU will be having a spring game after all-- only a little different this year. Tonight at 5:00p.m. the 'Noles will be playing virtually on Facebook, Twitter, and Seminoles.com. Who will it be, Garnet or Gold? 

Brenen Thompson, a 4-star out of Texas, announced he was offered by Florida State. 

Right along with Thompson, 4-star Caleb Burton was also offered. 

And JUCO defensive tackle, Jalen Williams, was offered by the 'Noles. 

Former FSU quarterback Jameis Winston announced that he, along with WWE star Titus O'Neil, is donating $50,000 to help those in need due to COVID-19. 

 Of course, Winston has already made it to the NFL. Several other Seminole stars are hoping to be selected in next week's NFL Draft, and this is where the latest projections place them. 

Speaking of 'Nole hopefuls, recent transfer Deonte Williams will wear the garnet and gold this coming season-- we took a look at what to expect from him. 

Basketball

A big congrats to Coach Hamilton, who was named to the National Coaching Honor Roll for achieving coaching excellence. 

Track and Field 

ACC Track and Field announced that Florida State's Trey Cunningham is their Scholar-Athlete of the year. Not only does he have multiple ACC records, Cunningham is also on the Dean's List and ACC Honor Roll. 

