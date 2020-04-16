FSU AM: Football & Hoops Recruiting Continues, & 'Noles Take Over ACC Network

Football

The 'Noles have been hot on the recruiting trail this week, and they don't seem to be slowing down. Cristian Driver, a 4-star safety and Armani Winfield, a 4-star Wide Receiver both announced they received official offers.

A former Seminole running back commit is being pursued by FSU's first opponent for the 2020 season. You can read more about that here.

And offensive lineman Ryan Roberts earned a very nice commendation after his service in the trenches-- and in the library.

Basketball

Florida State's Coach Hamilton will be on 790 The Ticket in Miami today at 10:15 AM to talk all things FSU Hoops and what's to come.

Speaking of the future of FSU, 7-foot commit Quincy Ballard, made it official today by signing with Florida State. David Visser has more on Ballard and his decision. Ballard's was really a fascinating, fast-moving recruitment that is worth reading up on.

And Ryan Mutombo, a four-star hoops prospect was officially offered by FSU basketball. Visser shares more on Mutombo and his family legacy here.

Women's Basketball

Seminoles' women's basketball also had a big day when it comes to recruiting. They announced the addition of three transfers. Graduate point-guard Tiana England, sophomore guard Sara Bejedi, and junior forward Erin Howard will all be joining the 'Noles. That's a massive day for head coach Sue Semrau.

And be sure to check out the ACC Network today. The 'Noles will be taking over all day with some of their best events, including the 2014 National Championship game and even the Bowden Dynasty.