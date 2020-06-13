FSU AM: Tallahassee Schools Show Unity & Hamilton Speaks Out

Football

The Florida State football program has put together a Unity Walk to take place on Saturday afternoon, and both the FAMU and TCC athletic departments have announced that they will be joining them to share this movement.

Our David Visser shares some insight on a blue-chip defender committing to another ACC school over Florida State.

He also dives into FSU's successful history vs. the Big Ten conference.

Visser also broke down the Seminoles' dominance against Sun Belt teams.

Basketball

In case you missed it, Coach Hamilton was featured on Packer and Durham. Check out his thoughts regarding the importance of speaking out for social injustice.

5-star hoops prospect Moussa Cisse took to Twitter yesterday to show off more of his skills-- he makes this look easy.

Our Mitch Schmidt recently did an updated scouting report on Cisse, be sure to take a look here.

Baseball

The Toronto Blue Jays posted a video showcasing the talent from their 2020 draft picks, including FSU right handed pitcher CJ Van Eyk.

And the Boston Red Sox shared their surprise that Shane Drohan, a left handed pitcher for the 'Noles, was still available in the 5th round of the draft. However, this surprised turned into excitement, as they chose him as the No. 148 overall pick.

Women's Tennis

The women's tennis team has announced their team awards, including the 110% award, most improved, leadership, and MVP for the 2019-2020 season.

Men's Tennis

And the men's tennis team announced they are welcoming back Alex Knaff for another season.