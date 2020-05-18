FSU Lands Commitment From In-State Cornerback

FSU Head Coach Mike Norvell continued to build on recent recruiting momentum, as conerback Kevin Knowles II announced his decision to join the Seminoles' 2021 class on Twitter.

Knowles is out of Hollywood, Florida, and plays his high school ball at McArthur High School. The 5'10" corner is a three-star recruit but holds a very impressive offer list. Along with FSU, the rising prospect also has offers from Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Miami, Tennessee, and others.

What is FSU getting in Knowles? Well, a hard hitting corner that plays beyond his size, for starters. Much like fellow recent commit Hunter Washington, Knowles is a hard hitter that plays bigger than his 168 pound frame would lead you to believe.

Another couple of things that are hard to overlook in watching his film, are his playmaking ability and ball skills. During his 2019 campaign, he snagged six interceptions, and showed an innate ability to always find himself near the ball, adding 15 pass breakups.

Yet another admirable quality he brings is versatility. While he primarily plays cornerback, he has been known to take reps at safety, as well. It's never a bad thing when a guy is flexible and can provide depth at multiple spots.

Originally offered by Willie Taggart and the previous FSU coaching staff, Norvell was able to maintain the relationship, and ultimately secure the pledge of the in-state prospect. It's also clear that the current staff has put an emphasis on bringing the DBU title back to FSU, as two of the seven current commits are set to play for defesnsive backs coach Marcus Woodson.

Rated as the number 36 cornerback in the 2021 class, Knowles' commitment raises Florida State's national class rank to 32nd, and with the momentum they've had recently, we should see it take another leap soon.