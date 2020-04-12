FSU AM: Football Offers, Nutrition Plans During Quarantine, and Basketball Coach Webinar Feature

Football

4-star wide receiver out of Athens, Georgia, Deion Colzie, announced that he has picked up an official offer from Florida State. He was originally committed to Notre Dame, but as of last month he has re-opened his recruitment.

FSU's director of sports nutrition, Marisa Faibish, spoke about their plan to keep athletes following their nutrition plans during quarantine.

Our Shawn Allen talks about FSU's top road victories, including the UF game in 1993.

Seminole alumni Corey Fuller, who played in that UF victory game in '93, shared via Twitter a cool photo of his transformation from a high school athlete all the way to being an NFL player.

Basketball

Assistant Coach Charlton Young, otherwise known as Coach CY, was on a webinar discussing FSU hoops and what he looks for in new comers.

Speaking of new comers, David Visser wrote about the quick commit from 7-foot prospect, Quincy Ballard.