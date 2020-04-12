AllSeminoles
FSU AM: Football Offers, Nutrition Plans During Quarantine, and Basketball Coach Webinar Feature

Chloe Cutchen

Football 

4-star wide receiver out of Athens, Georgia, Deion Colzie, announced that he has picked up an official offer from Florida State. He was originally committed to Notre Dame, but as of last month he has re-opened his recruitment. 

FSU's director of sports nutrition, Marisa Faibish, spoke about their plan to keep athletes following their nutrition plans during quarantine. 

Our Shawn Allen talks about FSU's top road victories, including the UF game in 1993. 

Seminole alumni Corey Fuller, who played in that UF victory game in '93, shared via Twitter a cool photo of his transformation from a high school athlete all the way to being an NFL player. 

Basketball 

Assistant Coach Charlton Young, otherwise known as Coach CY, was on a webinar discussing FSU hoops and what he looks for in new comers. 

Speaking of new comers, David Visser wrote about the quick commit from 7-foot prospect, Quincy Ballard. 

Football

7-Foot Prospect Quick to Commit to FSU Basketball

Well that was fast.

David Visser

FSU Football Player on Battling, Surviving Coronavirus

A huge win for a Seminole and his family.

David Visser

FSU AM: FSU's in ESPN's Top 10 and Coach Hamilton Featured on Championship Webinar

Here's a look at your FSU daily news.

Chloe Cutchen

FSU's Top Road Victories: Florida, 1993

That's gotta hurt.

Shawn Allen

Ranking the Top 5 FSU Golfers of All Time

Following the collegiate model, here are five all-time Seminole golfers (plus a few more).

Shawn Allen

FSU AM: Coach Haggins' Positive Impact, Recruiting Offers, & FSU Hoops' Season Successes

Here's a look at your daily FSU news.

Chloe Cutchen

Florida State Basketball: What Was, & What's Next

The Seminoles have a lot to replace to stay competitive on a national level.

Kent.Olsen

Florida State: Top 5 of Sports Illustrated's DBU Rankings

Do you agree with where the 'Noles ended up?

Mike Settle

FSU AM: Coach Norvell Live Q&A, 850 Heroes, and More Football Offers

Here's a look at your daily Florida State news.

Chloe Cutchen

FSU Basketball in Sports Illustrated's Way-Too-Early 2020-2021 Top 25

And a top-three ACC ranking.

David Visser