Who's The Real DLU? Broadening the Timeframe Favors FSU

As an amateur football player, the ultimate goal is to one day be paid for your skills and hard work. On the defensive line, some schools stand out more than others as an NFL factory.

If the goal is in fact to get to the professional level, two teams have put more defensive linemen in the league than their peers recently.

Alabama and Florida State.

While the 'Noles have had their share of problems on the field as of late, that hasn't hindered their ability to put players into the league.

Both FSU and 'Bama put 25 players in the NFL from the position group in the first two decades of the 21st century. That makes for a legitimate claim to DLU, a claim the program can be proud to boast. Longtime defensive line coach Odell Haggins has another sure fire first-round pick returning to the Seminoles this season in Marvin Wilson, and even more of his teammates have caught the eyes of scouts and also figure to hear their names called by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell one day.

The numbers below show that the 'Noles aren't just getting drafted, they're starting games (811, to be exact), and having lengthy careers.

Back in April, Sports Illustrated's Reid Foster took a look at the top schools of the last 10 years, and Alabama was crowned Defensive Line University. Where would the 'Noles rank if the same criteria is expanded to the beginning of the millennium? Well, a new contender emerges.

The original scoring system was kept, for the sake of uniformity:

Draft Position

Top 10: 4 Points

Round 1 (Non Top-10): 3 Points

Round 2-3: 2 Points

Round 4-7: 1 Point

NFL Games Started

80+: 5 Points

48-79: 4 Points

16-47: 3 Points

5-15: 2 Points

1-4: 1 Point

NFL Awards

Defensive Player of the Year: 4 Points

AP First-Team All-Pro: 3 Points

Defensive Rookie of the Year: 2 Points

The top five based on the 10 year sample were (in order) Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State, and LSU. Florida State didn't crack the top 10. But take a look at where the Seminoles rank among those programs in a 20-year window.

1. Ohio State

Total Points: 109

Defensive Linemen Drafted: 23

Top Players: Cameron Heyward (14 points), Joey Bosa (10 points), and Nick Bosa (8 points)

A new leader emerged, as the Ohio State Buckeyes jumped from fourth to the top, led by two-time First-Team All-Pro Casey Heyward, and the Bosa brothers, who both won Defensive Rookie of the Year.

2. LSU

Total Points: 108

Defensive Linemen Drafted: 24

Top Players: Glenn Dorsey (9 points), Tyson Jackson (9 points), and Michael Brockers (8 points)

LSU also made a leap, up from fifth in the original rankings. No award winners, but they had a plethora of players who turned their draft picks into lengthy starting roles.

3. Alabama

Total Points: 107

Defensive Linemen Drafted: 25

Top Players: Marcel Dareus (12 points), Cornelius Griffin (7 points), and Jarret Johnson (6 points)

The top DLU of the last decade falls two spots if you include 10 more years. Marcel Dareus, a one-time First-Team AP All-Pro selection, led the charge for the Crimson Tide.

4. FSU

Total Points: 106

Defensive Linemen Drafted: 25

Top Players: Corey Simon (9 points), Brodrick Bunkley (8 points), and Kamerion Wimbley (8 points)

While the Seminoles didn't crack the top-10 in the original rankings, a deeper look shows that the 'Noles have been right there with the powerhouses of college football when it comes to pumping d-linemen into the League.

5. Georgia

Total Points: 95

Defensive Linemen Drafted: 19

Top Players: Richard Seymour (18 points), Geno Atkins (12 points), and Marcus Stroud (8 points)

Richard Seymour's three First-Team All-Pro selections and Geno Atkins' two inclusions were enough to help the Bulldogs stay in the top five.

6. Clemson

Total Points: 93

Defensive Linemen Drafted: 22

Top Players: Vic Beasley (11 points), Gaines Adams (7 points), and Jarvis Jenkins (6 points)

While the Tigers were second over the last 10 years, the broadening of the timeframe has them slipping a bit. It's clear Head Coach Dabo Swinney's impact played a major role in their initial rankings.

If you would like to read up on all the Seminoles drafted over the last 20 years, you can do so here:

- The 2010s

- The 2000s