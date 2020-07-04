AllSeminoles
FSU AM: Commits Showing Brotherhood, Decision Coming, & More

Chloe Cutchen

Football 

Florida State's Twitter shared a behind the scenes look at their football photoshoot for the upcoming season. 

Many 'Nole commits took to their individual Twitter's to show their Tribe '21 brotherhood after Jeremey Smith, student recruiting assistant for FSU, tweeted out to the class of 2021. 

David Visser takes a look at Florida State's place among the winningest current-FBS programs in college football history. The Seminoles haven't been around for long, in the grand scheme of things, but have they ever been effective in their short history playing college ball.

Football Recruiting 

Elijah Pritchett, an offensive tackle out of Georgia, announced that he's received an official offer from the 'Noles. 

The Seminoles will be all ears today, as they await the collegiate announcement of a blue-chip prospect Isaiah Brevard of Memphis, who played his high school ball just across the state line in northern Mississippi. He and Mike Norvell shared a hometown for several years-- will that be enough to sway him to follow the new 'Nole head coach to Tallahassee? We'll find out later today. FSU is in his top seven. 

Basketball 

Check out what Raiquan Gray has to say about teammate M.J. Walker. 

The ACC Network's Twitter shared a post mentioning how head coach Leonard Hamilton will be historic. 

Women's Tennis 

The official Seminoles twitter account shared their excited for the holiday weekend with a women's tennis GIF. 

Swimming and Diving 

The 'Noles also posted another facility spotlight, this time showing off the Morcom Aquatics Center along with interesting facts. 

