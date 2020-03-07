FSU Football Extends 2 More Offers, Including a QB, Ahead of Saturday's Junior Day

It's a busy time for Florida State football, with spring practice opening today and the Seminoles hosting a Junior Day for recruits. And the 'Noles remain active on the recruiting trail, having just made two more scholarship offers.

For the second time in as many days, FSU offered a western, pro-style quarterback, with the latest going to Nicco Marchiol of Chandler, Arizona. Marchiol doesn't have a composite rank yet, but 247's rankings consider him a four-star prospect, the top player out of Arizona for his class, the nation's No. 2 pro-style QB, and 2022's 72nd best player, across all positions.

Marchiol (6'2, 211) also has offers from Georgia, Michigan, Colorado, Arizona, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Michigan State, Washington State, and Utah, along with others.

Marchiol had been playing his high school ball in Aurora, Colorado, just outside of Boulder, before making a move to AZ. Included below are some of his highlights.

The other Seminole offer went out to defensive tackle Cameron Ball, a presently unranked 2021 prospect from Atlanta. Ball (6'5, 290) also has a solid offer list, including Mississippi State, Michigan State, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Arizona State, Arkansas, Wake Forest, UCF, Virginia Tech, and more.

Here's a look at Ball: