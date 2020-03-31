AllSeminoles
FSU Makes Final 5 For Top-12 Offensive Tackle

David Visser

An elite offensive line prospect is considering Florida State. I feel like I haven't typed those words, in that order, in quite some time, but it's true. Georgia OT Micah Morris released his Final Five today, and the Seminoles made the cut. 

A 2021 OL prospect from GA's Camden Country High School in Kingsland, Morris isn't too far from Florida State, as this is just north of Jacksonville. The nearby Gators made his list as well, as did the home state Bulldogs. Also in his top five: Alabama and South Carolina. Per his tweet, these programs are where Morris will be taking his official visits-- but he's already been on campus at all five schools.

A four-star recruit, Morris (6'4, 316) is the nation's No. 11 offensive tackle prospect, the seventh best player from Georgia, and the country's 73rd top player, overall. 

Included below is some video of Morris, along with his announcement tweet.

