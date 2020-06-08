AllSeminoles
FSU Football's History vs. the Big 12 Conference

David Visser

On Saturday, September 5, Florida State and West Virginia are scheduled to kickoff their 2020 football seasons in Atlanta. It'll be the Seminoles' first game against a Big 12 opponent since their 2014 opener, when they began their national title defense against Oklahoma State in Arlington, Texas. 

The 'Noles won that game to improve their all-time record against Okie State to 4-1 and their overall record against teams currently in the conference to 23-15. And here's the good historical news for FSU heading into that ATL date with the Mountaineers: WVU is one of two Big 12 squads to which Florida State has never lost, and they've played all of them except Texas (a tragedy in and of itself). 

The 'Noles are 3-0 against the 'Neers, with the last win coming in Bobby Bowden's last game in 2010's Gator Bowl, against his former team. They're also 3-0 against Kansas State, and there are other Big 12 teams against which the Seminoles have winning records. 

Topping the list is Kansas. FSU hasn't faced any Big 12 team more than the Jayhawks, and the 'Noles are 5-2 vs. KU. Florida State also has a winning mark against Texas Tech, at 4-1.

FSU is an even 1-1 against Iowa State, but then there are the teams against which the Seminoles haven't fared as well. They're 1-2 vs. TCU and Baylor, but that's nothing compared to Oklahoma. The 'Noles are 1-6 when facing the Sooners-- their worst record against any power-five team with five or more meetings. 

Stay tuned, as we'll run through Florida State's history against every other conference in the days to come. 

