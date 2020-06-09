AllSeminoles
FSU Football's History with Mountain West Conference

David Visser

Yesterday, we began our series examining Florida State football's history with each conference, following the Seminoles' 2020 schedule by opening with the Big 12. After the 'Noles face West Virginia, it's back to Tallahassee for their home opener against Samford-- but we're gonna save the FCS for last. That means hopping ahead to game three, at Boise State, which, per our recent contact with the Broncos, is still on as scheduled. 

Boise State is a member of the Mountain West Conference, and as you might expect given the distance between FSU and a bunch of schools in the Mountain and Pacific time zones, there haven't been a ton of meetings. And maybe, for Florida State's sake, that's a good thing: although it's across a small sample size, the Mountain West is the only conference in the country against which the 'Noles have a losing record, at 3-5. 

However, six of those eight games came before 1980 (well before the Mountain West Conference came to be in the late 90s), beginning with the Seminoles' lone game against Wyoming in the 1966 Sun Bowl, a 28-20 Cowboys victory. The 'Noles then played a (current) MWC team every year from 1972-1975, starting with Colorado State. 

FSU smoked the Rams in Tallahassee, 37-0, but a year later absorbed a 38-17 loss out west at San Diego State. CSU got its revenge in Fort Collins in 1974 with a 14-7 victory over Florida State, but then the Seminoles got back on track against Utah State in '75. The 'Noles hosted the Aggies and topped them 17-8. 1977 saw FSU return to San Diego, where the Aztecs once again triumphed, 41-16.

The last two Florida State games vs. Mountain West Conference teams are a pair you'll recall. FSU's 2013 national title team sent Nevada home with a check and a 62-7 beatdown, and then last year the Broncos came back to spoil the Seminoles' opener in Tallahassee. 

The 'Noles have never played several Mountain West teams: Air Force, Fresno State, UNLV, New Mexico, and San Jose State. Check back tomorrow-- we'll keep this thing rolling. 

